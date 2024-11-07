Jyske Bank Discloses Executive Stock Transactions

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has reported on stock transactions by its key executives and their close associates, following EU regulations on market abuse. This disclosure provides transparency into the stock holdings of the bank’s top leadership, catering to investor interest in insider activities. The detailed report highlights the bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

