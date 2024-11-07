JX Energy Ltd. Releases Unaudited Financial Results

JX Energy Ltd. (HK:3395) has released an update.

JX Energy Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, highlighting the company’s performance during this period. The financial statements, prepared by management and approved by the Board, have not been reviewed by an independent auditor, which investors should keep in mind. These updates provide critical insights into JX Energy’s financial health and are essential for stakeholders and those interested in market movements.

