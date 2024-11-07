News & Insights

Juventus Shareholders Approve Financial Plans Amid Losses

November 07, 2024 — 11:19 am EST

Juventus Football Club Spa (IT:JUVE) has released an update.

Juventus Football Club shareholders approved a financial statement revealing a net loss of €199.2 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and a new ‘Performance Shares Plan’ aimed at aligning company goals with strategic roles. Additionally, they authorized the purchase and disposal of up to 1,000,000 treasury shares to support this plan.

