Juventus Shareholders Approve Financial Plans Amid Losses

Juventus Football Club shareholders approved a financial statement revealing a net loss of €199.2 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and a new ‘Performance Shares Plan’ aimed at aligning company goals with strategic roles. Additionally, they authorized the purchase and disposal of up to 1,000,000 treasury shares to support this plan.

