Just Eat Takeaway.com confirms decision to end operations in France

Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY) confirms that it will proceed with its intention to cease operations in France following a consultation period which was first announced in July and recently completed. “The company’s final date of operation will be 9 December 2024. The decision reflects the business’ commitment to drive efficiencies and focus on building strong and sustainably profitable positions. While financial details have not been disclosed, the size of Just Eat in France represents a small part of Just Eat Takeaway.com. We are providing full support to all employees impacted by this difficult decision,” the company stated.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.