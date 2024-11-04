News & Insights

Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Programme

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has repurchased over 540,000 shares as part of its €150 million share buyback programme, with transactions taking place on multiple exchanges at an average price around €10.90. The company now holds over 8 million shares in treasury, demonstrating a strategic investment in itself. Regular updates on the programme’s progress are made available to the public every Monday on their website.

