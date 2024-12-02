News & Insights

Just Eat Takeaway.com Advances Share Buyback Initiative

December 02, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GB:JET) has released an update.

Just Eat Takeaway.com has repurchased 314,478 shares under its €150 million share buyback program, bringing the total cost of shares repurchased to approximately €77.5 million. The company continues to provide weekly updates on the progress of this initiative, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s broader efforts to reinforce its position as a leading global online food delivery marketplace.

