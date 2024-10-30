News & Insights

Stocks

Jupiter Mines Reports Record Production Amid Price Drop

October 30, 2024 — 09:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited reported a strong quarter for its Tshipi Manganese Mine, with record production levels achieved in August 2024 despite a 34% drop in manganese ore prices. The company’s sales volumes increased by 12% compared to the previous year, but decreased slightly from the previous quarter. Cost of production fell by 7%, highlighting improved efficiency amid challenging market conditions.

For further insights into AU:JMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.