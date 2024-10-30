Jupiter Mines Reports Record Production Amid Price Drop

Jupiter Mines Limited (AU:JMS) has released an update.

Jupiter Mines Limited reported a strong quarter for its Tshipi Manganese Mine, with record production levels achieved in August 2024 despite a 34% drop in manganese ore prices. The company’s sales volumes increased by 12% compared to the previous year, but decreased slightly from the previous quarter. Cost of production fell by 7%, highlighting improved efficiency amid challenging market conditions.

For further insights into AU:JMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.