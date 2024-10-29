News & Insights

Juno Minerals Advances Key Projects Amid Market Fluctuations

October 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

Juno Minerals Ltd. (AU:JNO) has released an update.

Juno Minerals Ltd. continues to make strategic progress with its Mount Mason Project, securing logistical agreements and exploring cost-saving opportunities amid fluctuating iron ore prices. Meanwhile, the company aims to attract substantial partners for the Mount Ida Magnetite Project and is exploring deeper lithium prospects at Mount Ida. As Juno navigates these ventures, its focus remains on optimizing operations and enhancing project value in a dynamic market.

