Juniper (JNPR), Zenlayer Partner to Revamp Datacenter Network

Reinforcing its long-standing partnership, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently teamed up with edge cloud services provider Zenlayer to upgrade the latter’s datacenter network while establishing an enhanced global networking infrastructure. The alliance will help Zenlayer support the growing adoption of automated and AI-driven innovation across its network with greater efficiency on the back of Juniper’s avant-garde solutions.



These advanced solutions are known for reducing network transmission delays with an improved customer experience through the software-defined platforms. The concerned agreement, which is believed to be a significant win, highlights Juniper’s efforts in building out a streamlined infrastructure, especially at a time when majority of the network operators are migrating to automated connectivity solutions.



Founded in 2014, Zenlayer operates as a leading software-defined network provider that offers on-demand bare metal cloud and edge computing services for the rapid digitization of enterprises. It is based in Los Angeles and Shanghai with offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore among other locations. Demonstrating exceptional growth, the company fortified its footprint across Russia, South America, North Africa and the Middle East, thereby bolstering its substantial growth momentum.



With ultra-low latency and high-performance network connectivity, Zenlayer enables clients to lower their overall costs with a complete network solution. Some of its public cloud partners include the cloud computing platforms, namely Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Google Cloud of Alphabet Inc. GOOG with Equinix, Inc. EQIX and CoreSite as cloud interconnect partners.



Per the partnership, Zenlayer will capitalize on Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routing Platforms to schedule traffic with its segment routing traffic engineering and address capacity demands on the back of robust telemetry capabilities. The MX series routers deliver industry’s first end-to-end infrastructure security solution that is particularly designed to facilitate the transition of business-critical applications to public clouds.



The innovative MX series routing platform is powered by Juniper’s Junos operating system and Trio chipset, and helps network operators simplify the network infrastructure with reduced operating expenditures. Apart from MX series, Zenlayer leverages Juniper’s SRX series of next-gen firewalls and QFX series of data center switches. The QFX series automates data center networks with better network reliability. Notably, the latest deployment is likely to not only boost Juniper’s automation capabilities but also drive Zenlayer’s global connectivity, thereby creating a win-win situation for both companies.



Moving ahead, Juniper expects its business to grow on the back of product portfolio strength, led by coveted solution offerings for enterprise customers. It aims to cash in on growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. With increasing usage of smartphones, mobile data traffic witnessed a surge, leading to higher demand for advanced networking architecture. Further, this Sunnyvale, CA-based networking vendor made significant changes to its go-to-market structure for better alignment of sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to bolster its competitive edge across the cloud and enterprise markets.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have lost 15.3% against the industry’s growth of 34.4% in the past year.





You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.