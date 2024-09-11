Juniper Augments Data Center Assurance Capabilities: Stock to Gain?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently unveiled several cutting-edge advancements in its data center networking solutions to enhance network visibility and improve user experience. The company’s comprehensive product suite includes a vast array of offerings including QFX Series Switches, EX Series Switches, PTX and ACX Series Routers, Juniper Apstra data center assurance software and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant. The company’s AI native networking platform delivers unique capabilities such as proactive AI for IT operations (AIOps), switch management, generative AI conversational interface and intent-based networking in a multi-vendor set-up.



In today’s hyper-connected, fast-paced business environment, the existing network infrastructure is facing growing pressure to facilitate ever-increasing data center workloads. Amid this backdrop, JNPR is witnessing growing traction of its AIOP advancements and intent-based networking solutions among enterprises from different sectors.



To further bolster the resiliency and responsiveness of the network and ensure a more accurate and proactive approach to network management, Juniper recently introduced new AI native cloud services. This includes the latest impact analysis feature that leverages AL/ML maps to identify issues responsible for application impact with greater precision. This process brings greater clarity, facilitates faster troubleshooting and enhances application assurance. The new Service Awareness feature maps out how applications communicate through the network and what resources they utilize. These capabilities will offer detailed insights and enable greater application-to-network visibility.



In addition to this, JNPR is also steadily improving its intent-based networking for data center assurance. The latest Juniper Apstra 5.0 facilitates a wide array of features to simplify data center operations and optimize application performance. In addition to streamlining data center operations, Juniper’s new capabilities effectively reduce deployment times by up to 85 percent and lowers opex by 90 percent in some cases.

Will This Product Innovation Drive JNPR's Share Performance?

Juniper’s leading-edge AI native networking portfolio is well-suited for both traditional and emerging AI workloads. The recent introduction of cutting-edge software enhancements will further solidify its foothold in the industry. However, the impending buyout by HP Enterprise is expected to be the prime factor determining Juniper’s stock price movement.

JNPR’s Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper have gained 32.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.