Jumia Technologies Sees Strong Growth Amid Black Friday Success

Jumia Technologies AG reported a robust performance for the two months ending November 30, 2024, with orders up 18% year-over-year, driven largely by a successful Black Friday event accounting for 62% of total orders. The company’s Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) surged 33% in constant currency, showcasing strong growth in key categories like Phones, Fashion, and Home and Living. Jumia’s strategic efforts to enhance product selection and strengthen logistics have been pivotal in serving the growing African consumer base and advancing towards profitable growth.

