News & Insights

Stocks

Jumia Technologies Sees Strong Growth Amid Black Friday Success

December 05, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jumia Technologies AG reported a robust performance for the two months ending November 30, 2024, with orders up 18% year-over-year, driven largely by a successful Black Friday event accounting for 62% of total orders. The company’s Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) surged 33% in constant currency, showcasing strong growth in key categories like Phones, Fashion, and Home and Living. Jumia’s strategic efforts to enhance product selection and strengthen logistics have been pivotal in serving the growing African consumer base and advancing towards profitable growth.

For further insights into JMIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.