Jumia Technologies launches new warehouse, logistics network facility in Ghana

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) announced the launch of a new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility in Tema, Ghana. The facility marks a significant investment in Ghana’s e-commerce ecosystem and underscores Jumia’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The expansion aligns with Jumia’s strategic focus on optimizing its operations and enhancing efficiency across its pan-African e-commerce platform and follows similar initiatives in Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire. The new Tema warehouse spans 6,000 square metres and offers significantly increased storage capacity, enabling Jumia to efficiently manage its growing product range and meet the rising expectations of Ghanaian customers. By optimising its supply chain operations, Jumia aims to reduce delivery times, expand product availability, and solidify its position as the preferred online shopping destination in the country. The new warehouse’s strategic location in Tema offers improved accessibility to major transportation routes, facilitating efficient distribution across the country. It is fully operational and ready for the Jumia Black Friday campaign which runs from November 1 to November 30, 2024. The sales campaign serves as a powerful platform for local businesses to reach new customers and boost sales, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering job creation.

