Juggernaut Exploration Showcases Discoveries at AME Roundup

Juggernaut Exploration (TSE:JUGR) has released an update.

Juggernaut Exploration has been selected to present two high-grade drill discoveries at the AME Roundup 2024 Core Shack in Vancouver, focusing on its Midas and Bingo properties in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The company aims to expand its Kuroko Style VHMS discovery, positioning itself in a prime geological setting for significant gold deposits. Juggernaut will also participate in an exploration tech symposium to showcase innovative mining technologies.

