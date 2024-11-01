Judge dismisses NY state lawsuit against PepsiCo over plastics, Reuters says

PepsiCo (PEP) has prevailed against litigation in New York accusing the company of polluting the environment with single-use plastic containers, with Justice Emilio Colaiacovo of the state Supreme Court in Buffalo dismissing the suit, Reuters’ Jonathan Stempel reports. Colaiacovo criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for bringing the case, saying she failed to demonstrate how the beverage and snack giant created a public nuisance and should have warned consumers about the health and environmental risks of plastics in over 100 of its products, the author notes. The AG sued PepsiCo last November with the aim of holding the company liable for endangering Buffalo’s water supply by generating 17% of the plastic waste found in and near the Buffalo River, the author says.

