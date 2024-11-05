News & Insights

Jubilee Metals Group Names New Remuneration Chair

November 05, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Jubilee Metals Group (GB:JLP) has released an update.

Jubilee Metals Group, a diversified producer in South Africa and Zambia, has appointed Dr. Reuel Khoza as the new Chairperson of its Remuneration Committee, succeeding Ollie Oliveira who remains a committee member. This strategic leadership change underscores Jubilee’s commitment to bolstering its operational governance.

