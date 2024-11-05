Jubilee Industries Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Director Exit

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. (SG:NHD) has released an update.

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Ding Hock Chai as an Independent and Non-Executive Director, effective November 5, 2024. This leadership change prompts a reconfiguration of the company’s Board and Committees, with Mr. Cheong Keng Chuan Alfred and Mr. Ng Siew Hoong Linus stepping into key roles. The company plans to fill the vacancy in the Audit Committee within two to three months to ensure compliance with governance standards.

For further insights into SG:NHD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.