Jubilee Industries Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Director Exit

November 05, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. (SG:NHD) has released an update.

Jubilee Industries Holdings Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Ding Hock Chai as an Independent and Non-Executive Director, effective November 5, 2024. This leadership change prompts a reconfiguration of the company’s Board and Committees, with Mr. Cheong Keng Chuan Alfred and Mr. Ng Siew Hoong Linus stepping into key roles. The company plans to fill the vacancy in the Audit Committee within two to three months to ensure compliance with governance standards.

