JPMorgan's Record Quarter Came as Jamie Dimon Warned of "Tectonic" Risks Below the Surface

Key Points

JPMorgan Chase enjoyed robust growth in the second quarter, driven by a strong bull market.

CEO Jamie Dimon noted that while things are almost as good as they get, the foundation is on moving "tectonic plates."

Investors should be prepared for any eventuality with a well-diversified portfolio.

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The second quarter was a hot one for bank stocks. The largest ones benefited from major investment banking moves, and nearly all of them enjoyed robust consumer activity.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), specifically, had a record quarter across metrics, and its stock is hitting record highs as a result. However, CEO Jamie Dimon warned of several risks in the economy, and smart investors should listen carefully.

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Records across the board

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. by far, with more than $4 trillion in assets. Its performance at a given time is a valid reflection of broader economic and banking trends. It's also well diversified between commercial and consumer banking, whereas other banks lean toward one or the other. This gives JPMorgan Chase particular insight into both sides of the banking coin.

In Q2 2026, revenue increased 27% year over year, surpassing expectations, to reach a record $58 billion, and net income was up 41% to $21.2 billion. Both of these figures include "significant items" related to an investment in Visa, without which they would be a lot lower.

The performance was driven by a 45% increase in investment banking revenue. The bank was involved in the Space Exploration Technologies initial public offering, and its equities division profited from a robust bull market. In Q2, the S&P 500 gained almost 15%. However, consumer and community banking revenue was also up a solid 8%.

Is there danger on the horizon?

Dimon generally takes a practical approach to growth and doesn't shy away from calling out potential risks. "It's getting close to as good as it gets," he acknowledged. "We just don't know how long it's going to last."

In that vein, he warned of future volatility. "Several risks are shifting below the surface like tectonic plates, including geopolitical tensions and wars, sticky inflation, large global fiscal deficits, and elevated asset prices," he noted in his shareholder's letter.

While he pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) spend is driving economic growth, he cautioned about what could happen next. "We cannot predict how these forces will ultimately play out," he said. "They may remain manageable, but they could also cause meaningful disruptions when they shift or collide."

Ultimately, investors should handle this like any other time, since the future is always uncertain. You should be prepared for any eventuality with a well-diversified portfolio of around 50 stocks of all classes and categories. If you anticipate a coming correction, you might want to reshuffle your portfolio to have more safe stocks and dividend stocks, which can provide protection while you gain from growth and AI stocks.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.