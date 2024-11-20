News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

JPMorgan sees solid online holiday sales growth, Amazon still top pick

November 20, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth expects solid online holiday season sales growth of 7.5% year-over-year heading toward Thanksgiving and the Cyber 5 weekend, below last year’s up 9.8%, but suggesting continued strong share gains online. Third party estimates suggest an e-commerce growth range of 7%-10% while total holiday spending, online and offline, third party estimates range from up 2.0%-3.5% year-over-year growth, below last year’s 3.9% growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan says Amazon.com (AMZN) remains its best idea in internet. It believes U.S. e-commerce penetration of adjusted retail sales could nearly double from 22% today to 40%-plus long term. With a shorter holiday season, Amazon, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) are all running early promotional cycles, which should support demand & ease stress on retail networks during the holiday season,

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
TGT
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.