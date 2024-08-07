JPMorgan Just Raised Its Price Target on These 3 Stocks: August 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Analyzing stocks with raised price targets is a sure-shot approach to thrive in any market. Starting the investment path and identifying the appropriate standards for the industry you want to invest in may sometimes become tiresome. But when searching for stocks with raised price targets, you should start with the choices of seasoned behemoths like JPMorgan.

There are reputable companies that do financial research, such as Wells Fargo Securities (NYSE:WFC) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY). Still, only a few can compare to JPMorgan, which has $3.9 trillion in assets worldwide and can analyze and collect a lot of market data. Investors who care about the world value and follow the company’s direction.

Examining equities with higher price targets is particularly crucial at this present time; JPMorgan believes that economic growth will slow down in 2024 and that real GDP growth will drop to around 0.7%. Though core inflation is forecast to stay over the Fed’s 2% target until 2024, inflation trends will probably continue falling. Less than the 3.4% increase seen in 2023, JPMorgan believes that core PCE values will climb by 2.4% in 2024.

Therefore, it’s crucial to be alert and avoid ignoring JPMorgan when evaluating stocks with raised price targets.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is up over 63% this year, thanks to booming sales across its brands and regions. Reflecting this, JPMorgan changed its rating from “neutral” to “overweight” and boosted its price target for ANF from $167 to $194; the consensus price target is $175, translating into a potential upside of 24%.

Abercrombie & Fitch recently achieved its greatest first-quarter net sales ever increase and a gross profit margin of 66.4%, up 540 basis points from the previous year.

Abercrombie & Fitch will reopen in Pittsburgh and Buffalo. This marks the company’s return to these locations after its Buffalo store closed in 2021. ANF has over $1 billion yearly internet sales to complement its brick-and-mortar approach.

Abercrombie & Fitch is also working with McLaren F1. This relationship includes events, social media, and licensed graphic apparel. Abercrombie honored their partnership by exhibiting McLaren’s new Formula 1 car in their Fifth Avenue store and promoting a digital competition to win a racing weekend in Miami.

Spotify (SPOT)

Spotify’s (NYSE:SPOT) first-quarter gross margins were excellent due to Music and Marketplace growth, as well as improved podcasts and commercials, according to JPMorgan. JPMorgan raised the price target for SPOT stock from $320 to $365, expecting more paying customers and higher pricing in key regions to boost earnings. Experts have rated Spotify a “strong buy.” With an average price target of $392.80, the stock has a possible upside of 24% despite a one-year return of over 128%.

Spotify will unveil a $5 HiFi add-on that lets users listen to FLAC music at 24-bit/44.1kHz without loss to compete with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Music, which provide free high-quality music.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced a “deluxe” level. Spotify’s subscription edition will include all the free versions’ features, higher sound quality, music management, AI-powered tracks, and more. Deluxe will likely cost $17 to $18 per month.

Spotify and WPP (NYSE:WPP) also formed a groundbreaking worldwide partnership. This partnership will use Spotify’s audio analytics and WPP’s Choreograph technology to engage WPP clients’ consumers with distinctive and relevant audio ads.

Additionally, Spotify and Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) are expanding their partnership. UMG will utilize Spotify’s tools and data to understand audience engagement better and improve fans’ music experiences under this deal.​​

LendingTree (TREE)

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is rounding up our list of stocks with raised price targets from JPMorgan; the analyst firm upped its projection of TREE stock from $38 to $53 and reiterated its overweight rating. Maintaining an “outperform” rating, Oppenheimer also upped its price objective for LendingTree from $55 to $65, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance and possible advantages from an insurance comeback and reduced interest rates.

Lending Tree’s modified EBITDA and income surpassed projections; sales fell in the higher range of forecasts. About 5% higher than previous projections, the business has revised its full-year sales prediction to fall between $690 million and $720 million.

LendingTree’s first-quarter profits per share, at 70 cents, exceeded projections by 36 cents. Though down year over year, revenue of $167.8 million exceeded projections by $4.77 million. Again surpassing experts’ projections, the business forecasts sales for the second quarter between $175 million and $190 million, and TREE managed to better these estimates, reporting revenue of $210.1 million.

Analysts have assigned TREE a “strong buy” consensus: six buys, one hold, and zero sells. Reflecting a 17.86% upward from the latest price of $46.52, the stock has an average price target of $54.83.

