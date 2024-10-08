JPMorgan Bolsters ESG Support

A JPMorgan executive has downplayed the influence of the political pushback against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in the U.S., stating that it has minimal impact on the country's green economy.

Chuka Umunna, JPMorgan’s head of sustainable solutions, explained that although discussions around sustainability have quieted, U.S. investors are still allocating capital in ways similar to their European counterparts. He stressed that despite the politicization of ESG, the underlying investment behavior remains largely the same, though the terminology may differ.

Umunna pointed out that while there has been an increase in anti-ESG resolutions, the vast majority failed to pass, with less than 2% succeeding. He added that the primary obstacles for U.S. businesses are more related to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and high interest rates than ESG challenges.

Finsum: While there is little doubt that ESG has slowed down, the long-term viability of these strategies is very clear

esg

ETFs

JPMorgan

