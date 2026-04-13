JPMB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (Symbol: JPMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.99, changing hands as high as $40.07 per share. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPMB's low point in its 52 week range is $37.0602 per share, with $40.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.07.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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