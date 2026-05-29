JP Morgan Upgrades Valvoline (VVV)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.76% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $43.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.06 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.76% from its latest reported closing price of $34.18 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 2,070MM, an increase of 11.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 23.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.18%, an increase of 21.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 162,722K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,996K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,144K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,582K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 50.72% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,751K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,730K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,703K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,068K shares , representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 83.53% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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