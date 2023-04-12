JP Morgan Upgrades US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.05% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for US Xpress Enterprises is $3.38. The forecasts range from a low of $1.82 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.05% from its latest reported closing price of $5.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for US Xpress Enterprises is $2,112MM, a decrease of 2.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BOTSX - Omni Tax-Managed Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 90K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 44.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 50.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 61.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 99.83% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 249K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Xpress Enterprises. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 12.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 15,688K shares. The put/call ratio of USX is 3.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience.

See all US Xpress Enterprises regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.