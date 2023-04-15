JP Morgan Upgrades HUYA (HUYA)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from Underweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HUYA is $4.88. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.92% from its latest reported closing price of $3.09.

The projected annual revenue for HUYA is $9,166MM, a decrease of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XITK - SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF holds 289K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 10.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 36.54% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 102K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 74K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SJS Investment Consulting holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Vision Investment holds 1,149K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.38%, an increase of 261.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 62,054K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

HUYA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

