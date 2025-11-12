JP Morgan Upgrades CompoSecure (CMPO)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for CompoSecure (NYSE:CMPO) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.08% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CompoSecure is $22.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from its latest reported closing price of $21.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CompoSecure is 594MM, an increase of 269.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.34%, an increase of 30.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.86% to 74,351K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPO is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Locust Wood Capital Advisers holds 9,342K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,158K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 58.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,037K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 74.93% over the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 3,919K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,907K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Corsair Capital Management holds 2,869K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares , representing an increase of 36.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 53.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,410K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 24.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 62.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.