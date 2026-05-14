JP Morgan Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Cheesecake Factory (NasdaqGS:CAKE) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.65% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is $65.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.65% from its latest reported closing price of $56.53 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,962MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an decrease of 233 owner(s) or 40.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is 0.05%, an increase of 77.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.51% to 60,876K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,773K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,394K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,148K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,039K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares , representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,022K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.