JP Morgan Upgrades Ball (BALL)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ball (NYSE:BALL) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.52% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ball is $73.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.52% from its latest reported closing price of $55.20 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,441MM, an increase of 20.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an decrease of 412 owner(s) or 33.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.07%, an increase of 49.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 264,372K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,056K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,887K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 17,376K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,576K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,256K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing an increase of 18.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 85.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,107K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 38.64% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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