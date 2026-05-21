JP Morgan Upgrades Ameren (AEE)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.78% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $122.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.49 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from its latest reported closing price of $108.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,649MM, a decrease of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an decrease of 467 owner(s) or 33.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.10%, an increase of 59.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 267,901K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,362K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,790K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 17,926K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 15,837K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,658K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,325K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 38.00% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,534K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,885K shares , representing a decrease of 110.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 43.04% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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