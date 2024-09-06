J.P. Morgan Says Snap Up XPeng Stock Before Sales Momentum Picks Up

Much like other EV makers, 2024 has been a rough year for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). Stocks across the board have taken a hit, and XPeng shares, in particular, have tumbled 42% year-to-date.

However, J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai thinks now is the time to reappraise the company’s prospects because the coming months could see the business enter a fruitful phase.

New models – Mona M03 and P7 plus (both sedans) – are coming and should help quarterly deliveries rise from ~45,000 units in 3Q24 (the guide calls for 40- 45,000) to ~80,000 in 4Q24, and then a full contribution should follow next year.

Into 2025, and due to more new models, Lai reckons sales volume could exceed 300,000 units, amounting to a 72% year-over-year increase vs. 180,000 units expected in 2024. That said, considering the “competitive landscape,” Lai also makes the case “visibility could be low.”

Still, Lai’s confidence in XPeng’s short- and medium-term sales prospects has grown following the Mona M03 launch in late August. After visiting stores and test-driving the M03, Lai observed an increased wait time (currently 5-7 weeks, compared to 3-4 weeks at the end of August), larger crowds in stores, and “attractive price points” starting at Rmb119.8k (~$16,884). Lai’s sales forecast for 2025 (308,655 units) includes the new M03 and P7 plus models as well as about 3-4 new models throughout 2025.

“We will closely monitor order flow and sustainability of each of these models, as historically these two factors play a key role in XPeng’s stock performance, both to the upside and downside,” Lai said.

Accordingly, on the back of a “possible re-rating led by solid volume into 4Q24-2025,” and keeping in mind how the stock appreciated by 30% during the G6 launch last year, Lai has upgraded his XPEV rating from Neutral to Overweight (i.e., Buy). Lai’s price target also gets a bump, rising from $8 to $11.5, and now suggesting upside of 34% lies in wait for the coming year. (To watch Lai’s track record, click here)

Looking at the ratings breakdown, based on 7 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell, XPEV stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the $11.55 average target closely resembles Lai’s objective. (See XPeng stock forecast)

