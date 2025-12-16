JP Morgan Maintains Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intercorp Financial Services is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of $41.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intercorp Financial Services is 1,687MM, a decrease of 69.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercorp Financial Services. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFS is 0.22%, an increase of 12.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 17,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,348K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 85.50% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,097K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Nwi Management holds 1,022K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Helikon Investments holds 936K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing a decrease of 26.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFS by 8.00% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 683K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

