JP Morgan Maintains Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, JP Morgan maintained coverage of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $36.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of $28.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axalta Coating Systems is 5,282MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTA is 0.20%, an increase of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 280,989K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTA is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 13,868K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,538K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 51.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,034K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,637K shares , representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 23.99% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 11,025K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,068K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 80.54% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,390K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 9.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,119K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTA by 15.54% over the last quarter.

