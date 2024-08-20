JP Morgan Gets New Active Leadership

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed Travis Spence as the global head of ETFs, underscoring its strategic focus on leading the active ETF market. Spence, a 20-year veteran at the firm, will manage ETF product development, capital markets, and the newly established ETF insights team, while continuing to lead distribution across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

His previous leadership in expanding J.P. Morgan's active ETF presence in Europe positions him well to guide the firm’s next phase of growth. The global ETF platform has already expanded to nearly $190 billion across more than 100 products, securing J.P. Morgan's position as second in active ETF assets under management (AUM) and eighth overall globally.

Active ETFs continue to make strides in growth along their passive counterparts and have made substantial strides this year.

Finsum: Active management is really about the harmony of merging quantitative insights with the best portfolio risk practices.

