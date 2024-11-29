Joy City Property Reports Strong Occupancy and Sales

Joy City Property Limited (HK:0207) has released an update.

Joy City Property Limited reported strong occupancy rates across its property investments, with Shanghai Jingan Joy City seeing a notable 16% increase in average unit rental. Despite some fluctuations, the company’s hotel operations also demonstrated robust performance, with MGM Grand Sanya achieving a 91% occupancy rate. The company recorded aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB16,612 million over the first nine months of 2024.

