Joy City Property Issues RMB1.4 Billion Medium-Term Notes

November 06, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Joy City Property Limited (HK:0207) has released an update.

Joy City Property Limited has successfully issued RMB1.4 billion in medium-term notes at a 3.20% coupon rate, marking a strategic move to replenish capital. Rated AAA by China Cheng Xin International Credit Rating, the issuance underscores the company’s robust financial standing. This financial maneuver aims to bolster Joy City’s business development and capital management strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

