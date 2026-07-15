JOUT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/16/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/26, Johnson Outdoors Inc (Symbol: JOUT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of JOUT's recent stock price of $44.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when JOUT shares open for trading on 7/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JOUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JOUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JOUT's low point in its 52 week range is $30.35 per share, with $53.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.64.

In Wednesday trading, Johnson Outdoors Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further JOUT Research:

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