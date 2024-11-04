News & Insights

BioTech
DERM

Journey Medical: FDA Approves Emrosi For Treatment Of Inflammatory Lesions Of Rosacea

November 04, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Journey Medical (DERM) announced the FDA has approved Emrosi for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Emrosi was developed in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The approval of Emrosi is supported by positive data from Journey Medical's two Phase 3 clinical trials.

Journey Medical said it is completing the manufacturing of Emrosi for the U.S. market and expects that initial supply will be available late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2025. Journey Medical plans to commercialize Emrosi in the U.S. with its dermatology-focused commercial organization.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DERM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.