Journey Medical: FDA Approves Emrosi For Treatment Of Inflammatory Lesions Of Rosacea

(RTTNews) - Journey Medical (DERM) announced the FDA has approved Emrosi for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea in adults. Emrosi was developed in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The approval of Emrosi is supported by positive data from Journey Medical's two Phase 3 clinical trials.

Journey Medical said it is completing the manufacturing of Emrosi for the U.S. market and expects that initial supply will be available late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2025. Journey Medical plans to commercialize Emrosi in the U.S. with its dermatology-focused commercial organization.

