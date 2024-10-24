Joshin Denki Revises Earnings Forecasts and Maintains Dividends

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. (JP:8173) has released an update.

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings forecasts downward for both the first half and the full fiscal year ending March 2025, citing slow sales in entertainment products and challenges in online sales. Despite these adjustments, the company plans to maintain its year-end dividend at 100 yen per share, up from 90 yen the previous year. The company has been investing in human capital and ICT to boost future productivity.

