Joshin Denki Faces Decline in Half-Year Financials

Joshin Denki Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its six-month financial performance for fiscal year 2024, with net sales dropping by 2.8% and operating income falling by 59.9%. Despite the challenges, the company forecasts a modest improvement in net income for the full fiscal year. Investors are closely watching how Joshin Denki navigates these financial hurdles.

