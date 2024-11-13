Jones Soda Faces Challenges and Leadership Changes

An update from Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ) is now available.

Jones Soda Co. faced a challenging third quarter in 2024, with revenues dropping to $4.2 million due to distributor transitions and losing a key retail customer, impacting their gross margin which decreased to 21.2%. Despite the setbacks, the company is taking corrective actions to realign costs and enhance distribution, while also expanding their product line with innovative beverages like the limited edition s’mores flavor and Pop Jones prebiotic drink. Paul Norman, now serving as both Chairman and Interim CFO, emphasizes the commitment to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through operational improvements and strategic product innovations.

