Jones Soda Announces Leadership Change with New Interim CEO

Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ) has provided an announcement.

Jones Soda Co. has announced a leadership change with the departure of CEO David Knight, replaced by Paul Norman as Interim CEO. With over 30 years of experience in consumer products, Norman aims to drive value-creation strategies while the search for a permanent CEO is underway. Known for its unique sodas and cannabis-infused beverages, Jones Soda continues to focus on innovative brand development.

See more insights into JSDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.