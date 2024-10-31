News & Insights

Stocks

Jones Soda Announces Leadership Change with New Interim CEO

October 31, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ) has provided an announcement.

Jones Soda Co. has announced a leadership change with the departure of CEO David Knight, replaced by Paul Norman as Interim CEO. With over 30 years of experience in consumer products, Norman aims to drive value-creation strategies while the search for a permanent CEO is underway. Known for its unique sodas and cannabis-infused beverages, Jones Soda continues to focus on innovative brand development.

See more insights into JSDA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JSDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.