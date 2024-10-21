Johnson Matthey CFO Sells Vested Shares on London Exchange

News & Insights

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Oxley, has conducted a significant transaction involving the vesting and partial sale of shares under the company’s Restricted Share Plan. Of the 41,500 vested shares, Oxley sold 19,554 shares at a price of £15.255127 each, totaling £298,298.75, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights insider activity that might interest investors in the company’s stock movements.

