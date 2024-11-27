Johnson Matthey CFO Acquires Significant Shareholding

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Oxley, has made a significant acquisition of 7,407 ordinary shares, valued at approximately £99,497, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is a substantial move in the company’s stock dealings, highlighting insider confidence in Johnson Matthey’s market position.

