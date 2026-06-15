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Johnson & Johnson To Strengthen Vision Operations In Jacksonville

June 15, 2026 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced an investment of more than $1 billion in Jacksonville, Florida to strengthen its Vision operations by scaling U.S.-based manufacturing, packaging and distribution capabilities. The company noted that the announcement is part of the previously announced $55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029.

The investment includes construction of a state-of-the-art distribution facility, alongside advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies to expand capacity and meet growing demand for the company's ACUVUE-brand contact lenses.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Johnson & Johnson shares are down 0.72 percent to $239.12.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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