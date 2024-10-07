Johnson & Johnson Scraps Phase II Study on Antiviral for Dengue Virus

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that it has discontinued the phase II field study, which evaluated the company’s investigational antiviral candidate mosnodenvir (formerly JNJ-1802) for the prevention of dengue virus in patients aged between 18 years and 65 years.

JNJ decided to stop this study (NCT05201794) as part of the strategic reprioritization of its Communicable Diseases research and development (R&D) portfolio.

Year to date, shares of JNJ have risen 2.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on JNJ's Dengue Virus Candidate Mosnodenvir

The phase II study evaluated the efficacy of mosnodenvir for preventing the dengue virus, a viral disease that spreads from mosquitoes to humans.

Previously, mosnodenvir demonstrated safety and was well tolerated in phase I and phase IIa studies. Data from the phase IIa human challenge study showed that treatment with mosnodenvir induced antiviral activity against dengue (DENV-3) in humans versus placebo.

Until now, no safety issues have been reported following treatment with mosnodenvir.

The company will share the efficacy data from the phase II field study, once the final data analysis is completed, at a future medical conference.

JNJ's Impressive Pipeline

Johnson & Johnson’s key areas of focus include immunology, infectious diseases & vaccines, neuroscience, cardiovascular & metabolism and oncology among others. JNJ has invested more than $60 billion in R&D in the last five years.

Key candidates in the company’s pipeline are nipocalimab, which is currently under review in the United States for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. The candidate is also being evaluated in phase III studies for treating warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn. Phase II studies are investigating nipocalimab for treating idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, sjogren's syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Other pipelines include milvexian, which is in phase III development for treating factor XI oral anticoagulant for secondary stroke prevention, acute coronary syndrome and atrial fibrillation, JNJ-2113 (moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis - phase III; ulcerative colitis – phase II), JNJ-4804 (co-antibody therapeutics for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis – phase II).

JNJ's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JNJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP and Bioventus Inc. BVS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $4.53 to $4.81. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $5.38 to $5.86. Year to date, shares of ANIP have increased 3%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Bioventus’ 2024 earnings per share have increased from 27 cents to 40 cents. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from 43 cents to 45 cents. Year to date, shares of BVS have risen 41.8%.

BVS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 102.86%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.