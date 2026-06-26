Johnson & Johnson: New IMAAVY Data Reinforces Sustained Disease Control In GMG

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced new data across 12 abstracts at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2026 Congress, offering deeper insight into the use of IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) throughout the generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) treatment journey.

New analyses from the Phase 3 Vivacity-MG3 study highlight the impact of IMAAVY in adults with anti-AChR+ or anti-MuSK+ antibody-positive gMG. These findings include patients early in their disease course, those with lower symptom burden, and participants who experienced common infections—conditions that often trigger disease exacerbations.

Johnson & Johnson will also present the innovative PETUNIA study design, which demonstrates how pregnancy outcomes data will be collected following treatment with IMAAVY. This approach underscores the company's commitment to advancing understanding of gMG management in diverse patient populations.

IMAAVY, an immunoselective neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker, is designed to target and reduce pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) autoantibodies associated with gMG. By focusing on clinically relevant points in the disease journey, these new data provide valuable insight into the potential importance of addressing IgG early in disease progression, where advanced therapies may be less commonly used.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.