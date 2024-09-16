Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $166.99, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 3.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, down 17.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.17 billion, reflecting a 3.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.02 per share and a revenue of $88.51 billion, signifying shifts of +1.01% and -4.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.51% downward. Currently, Johnson & Johnson is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Johnson & Johnson is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.52. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.97 of its industry.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

