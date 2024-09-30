Johnson & Johnson Expands Roll-out Of TECNIS Odyssey IOL - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson said the company is expanding the roll-out of its latest advancement in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses, TECNIS Odyssey, in the U.S., offering Cataract patients precise vision at every distance in any lighting. TECNIS Odyssey IOL is built on the TECNIS platform, providing two-times better contrast in low lighting than PanOptix.

As part of the roll-out, J&J is also launching TECNIS Odyssey IOL Peer Connect, to foster direct and meaningful medical and scientific conversations regarding TECNIS Odyssey IOL between healthcare professionals with expert surgeons.

TECNIS Odyssey IOL has also received regulatory authority approval in Japan, EU, Korea, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.