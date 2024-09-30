News & Insights

Johnson & Johnson Expands Roll-out Of TECNIS Odyssey IOL - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson said the company is expanding the roll-out of its latest advancement in presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses, TECNIS Odyssey, in the U.S., offering Cataract patients precise vision at every distance in any lighting. TECNIS Odyssey IOL is built on the TECNIS platform, providing two-times better contrast in low lighting than PanOptix.

As part of the roll-out, J&J is also launching TECNIS Odyssey IOL Peer Connect, to foster direct and meaningful medical and scientific conversations regarding TECNIS Odyssey IOL between healthcare professionals with expert surgeons.

TECNIS Odyssey IOL has also received regulatory authority approval in Japan, EU, Korea, Canada, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

