Johnson & Johnson Commits Over $1 Billion To Expand U.S. Vision Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is making a major push to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint, announcing an investment of more than $1 billion to expand its Vision operations in Jacksonville, Florida. The move is part of the company's broader effort to scale production of its ACUVUE contact lenses and reinforce supply chain resilience across the United States.

A Strategic Expansion to Meet Growing Demand

The investment includes construction of a new, state-of-the-art distribution facility and the addition of advanced manufacturing and packaging technologies designed to expand capacity and support rising demand for the company's market-leading eye-health products. Johnson & Johnson says these upgrades will help it continue delivering high-quality vision-care solutions to more than 40 million patients in the U.S. and globally.

Part of a Larger U.S. Manufacturing Commitment

Today's announcement builds on Johnson & Johnson's previously disclosed $55 billion commitment to U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology investments through early 2029. The Jacksonville expansion also supports the company's 3,500 employees in the region and contributes to its $6 billion annual economic impact across Florida.

Leadership Commentary

"This investment reinforces our long-standing conviction that advanced manufacturing in the United States is essential to delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson. He added that strengthening Vision operations with next-generation technologies will enhance supply chain resilience and support the company's 40-year legacy in eye health.

Timeline and Outlook

Construction of the new distribution facility is already underway, with Johnson & Johnson targeting full operational readiness in 2028. The company expects the investment to further solidify its leadership in the U.S. vision-care market while supporting long-term growth in its Jacksonville operations.

JNJ has traded between $149.04 and $251.71 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $233.60, down 3.01%.

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