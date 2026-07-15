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Johnson & Johnson Bottom Line Declines In Q2

July 15, 2026 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.534 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $5.537 billion, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $7.081 billion or $2.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $25.310 billion from $23.743 billion last year.

Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.534 Bln. vs. $5.537 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $25.310 Bln vs. $23.743 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.60 To $ 11.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 100.8 B To $ 101.4 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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