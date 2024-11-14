Johnson & Johnson announces results from analyses of Phase 2 DAHLIAS study

Johnson & Johnson announced results from additional analyses of the Phase 2 DAHLIAS study highlighting improvement in key measures of disease activity and significant IgG reduction by over 77% following treatment with investigational nipocalimab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe Sjogren’s disease. These data were included in a plenary session presentation and two posters and are among the Company’s 43 oral and poster presentations at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2024. Patients receiving nipocalimab, an investigational FcRn blocker, showed a significant improvement in the ClinESSDAIa score at 24 weeks, achieving the primary endpoint. Additionally, key secondary endpoints were met, indicating reduced disease activity both systemically and across multiple organ systems, as well as improvements in physician assessments and composite SjD assessment tools. Results also showed a significant reduction in IgG including autoantibody levels among patients receiving 15 mg/kg every two weeks, providing further evidence of nipocalimab’s mechanism of action through interaction with the FcRn. Moreover, improvements in ClinESSDAI were generally greatest in the participants with the highest baseline levels of anti-Ro and anti-La autoantibodies, associated with substantial nipocalimab-induced reductions in IgG and total IgG autoantibodies. Many people living with SjD experience symptoms that interfere with daily activities and quality of life, including chronic and severe mucosal dryness. Extraglandular manifestations – more systemic symptoms of SjD – are also common and may impact multiple organ systems, including joints, lungs, kidneys, and nervous system. These patients with high activity in more than one organ or disease area have an increased mortality risk of up to five-fold. In the Phase 2 study, patients reported a decrease in symptoms, with numerical improvements compared with placebo in the symptom categories most important to them, including mouth dryness, eye dryness, vaginal dryness, fatigue and joint pain. Additionally, an improvement in objective salivary flow was observed in more than twice as many patients in the high dose nipocalimab group compared to the placebo group at Week 24.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JNJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.